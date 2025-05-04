Trump’s Constitution Quandary: Reassessing Due Process, Averting '51st State' and Third Term Speculation

President Donald Trump, in a recent interview with NBC's "Meet the Press," raised questions about upholding constitutional due process rights, suggesting uncertainty on their application. Critics highlight cases like Kilmar Abrego Garcia's deportation as undermining constitutional protections.

While Trump reiterated strong rhetoric regarding Canada as the "51st state," he deemed military action unlikely. His broader focus remains on tightening immigration policies and boosting domestic job growth, despite economic challenges accentuated by tariffs.

Trump dismissed recession concerns as speculative, shifting focus to prospects of an economic resurgence. Although he hinted at a third presidential term, he maintained future plans aligned with Republican Party success and refrained from naming a successor, underscoring a robust political movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)