Gandhi Urged to Expel Leaders Over 1984 Riots

The BJP has demanded that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expel Jagdish Tytler, Kamal Nath, and Sam Pitroda from the party if he believes the 1984 anti-Sikh riots were wrong. Gandhi acknowledged past mistakes of the Congress but faces calls for tangible actions following his remarks at an event in the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 19:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to ensure the expulsion of party members Jagdish Tytler, Kamal Nath, and Sam Pitroda over their alleged roles in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

During an interactive session at Brown University, Gandhi conceded that the Congress made many mistakes in the past, which occurred before his time in leadership, and expressed his willingness to take responsibility for these actions.

BJP spokesperson RP Singh emphasized that Gandhi must follow through with concrete measures if he is sincere about reconciliation, noting that anything less would be inadequate for those affected by the tragic events.

