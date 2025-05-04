Trump Extends TikTok Divestiture Deadline Amidst Tensions with China
President Trump has extended the deadline for ByteDance to divest TikTok's U.S. assets. This delay comes amidst trade tensions with China and Trump's interest in safeguarding the app post-elections. Democratic senators challenge the legitimacy of his authority, while China resists current deal terms.
President Donald Trump has decided to extend the deadline for ByteDance to divest its U.S. TikTok assets beyond the originally scheduled June 19, should no agreement materialize by that date. Trump expressed his eagerness to see the deal completed during a "Meet the Press" interview on NBC.
Trump emphasized the significance of TikTok, particularly in its role of securing young voters during his re-election campaign, while reassuring its protection going forward. The congressional ban on TikTok, set to take effect in January, has been postponed twice by Trump.
While a new U.S.-based firm was set to take the helm of TikTok's operations, Chinese authorities halted progress on the deal after Trump enforced hefty tariffs on Chinese imports. Meanwhile, U.S. Democratic senators argue that Trump lacks the legal standing to unilaterally extend the deadline, questioning the compliance of the prospective deal with legal prerequisites.
(With inputs from agencies.)
