Left Menu

Mexico Raises Tariffs Amidst US Negotiation Pressure

Mexico's Congress approved significant tariff hikes on 1,400 imports, impacting products from China and other nations lacking free trade agreements. This aligns with President Sheinbaum's push to boost domestic production. Analysts suggest these tariffs also act as leverage in ongoing trade discussions with the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 11-12-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 19:13 IST
Mexico Raises Tariffs Amidst US Negotiation Pressure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mexico's Congress has given the green light to major tariff hikes on over 1,400 products from China and other countries without free trade agreements. The decision, passed overwhelmingly by both legislative chambers, is seen as a move to bolster domestic production and address economic concerns.

President Claudia Sheinbaum's governing Morena party spearheaded the legislative push, asserting the need for increased tariffs to invigorate local industries. The Senate voted decisively in favor, with 76 supporting and only five opposing the measure. Analysts, however, believe the underlying motive lies in ongoing negotiations with Washington.

The increased tariffs, which could soar to 50%, target textiles, shoes, and automotive parts starting January. The Chinese government has expressed strong disapproval, criticizing the measure, while experts warn it could disrupt supply chains and exacerbate inflation in a slowing economy affected by existing US tariffs on critical sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
2
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
3
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
4
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025