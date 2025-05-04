Left Menu

Diplomatic Moves Amidst Rising Tensions

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visits Pakistan as part of Tehran's regional consultations, focusing on enhancing bilateral relations against the backdrop of recent Pakistan-India tensions. Araghchi's visit precedes a planned trip to New Delhi, aiming to foster understanding and defuse regional conflicts following a deadly attack in Pahalgam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 04-05-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 20:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is set to visit Pakistan on Monday as part of a broader diplomatic mission aimed at addressing Pakistan-India tensions. His visit comes in the wake of the tragic Pahalgam attack, which resulted in 26 fatalities.

Araghchi, accompanied by high-ranking officials, will engage in crucial dialogues with Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. Discussions are expected to cover both bilateral relations and the pressing regional issues that have escalated following the Pahalgam incident.

This diplomatic trip also includes a planned visit to India, highlighting Iran's commitment to fostering regional stability. Araghchi has emphasized Tehran's willingness to mediate between India and Pakistan during this period of heightened tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

