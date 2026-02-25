Left Menu

Tensions Mount: State Cops Clash Over 'Shirtless Protest' Arrests

Himachal Pradesh police have filed a kidnapping case against Delhi police for arresting Youth Congress members during a protest in Shimla. The incident led to a face-off between the two police forces, with allegations of illegal operations and lack of communication fueling the tension.

The Himachal Pradesh police have lodged a kidnapping case against their Delhi counterparts following the arrest of Youth Congress activists involved in a 'shirtless protest' at an AI summit. The confrontation has escalated into a dispute over procedural violations.

Allegations are flying on both sides, with Himachal police accusing Delhi officers of conducting unauthorized raids without proper documentation or transit remand, while facing charges of obstructing justice themselves. The arrested activists are at the center of the controversy.

The political ramifications continue: Delhi police previously raided Himachal Sadan in Delhi, heightening tensions. Calls for a more significant investigation persist, hinting at an orchestrated political maneuver amidst an already volatile situation.

