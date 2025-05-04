Congress Reaffirms Support for Government Actions Post-Pahalgam Attack

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi voiced her party's full support for any actions taken by the central government. Her statements came during a visit to Wayanad, echoing a resolution passed by the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

The resolution, underscoring the party's stance, urged the government to act decisively against Pakistan for exporting terror and demanded a thorough investigation into the security lapses. The CWC, led by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, saw participation from key figures, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Priyanka's Wayanad visit also included handing over a new ambulance to wildlife officials for animal care, funded from her MP's development fund. However, she faced criticism from the family of a former party treasurer over unfulfilled support promises.

