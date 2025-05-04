Left Menu

Political Firestorm: Deora Criticizes Thackeray's European Escape During Crisis

Milind Deora criticized Uddhav Thackeray for vacationing in Europe during a crisis in Pahalgam, contrasting it with Eknath Shinde’s on-ground support for victims. Deora emphasized the need for proactive leadership as Vinayak Raut defended the Shiv Sena, questioning PM Modi's absence in Jammu and Kashmir post-attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-05-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 22:01 IST
Political Firestorm: Deora Criticizes Thackeray's European Escape During Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora has criticized Uddhav Thackeray for vacationing in Europe amid a crisis in Pahalgam, contrasting it strongly with the efforts of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who assisted victims.

Deora lamented the Thackerays' absence on Maharashtra Day while highlighting Shinde's proactive response during the April 22 attack in south Kashmir, stating that Maharashtra needs dedicated leaders rather than part-time politicians.

In response, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vinayak Raut questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's absence post-attack, pointing out his failure to meet affected families. Shiv Sena sources indicate that the Thackerays are set to return from their vacation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025