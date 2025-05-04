Political Firestorm: Deora Criticizes Thackeray's European Escape During Crisis
Milind Deora criticized Uddhav Thackeray for vacationing in Europe during a crisis in Pahalgam, contrasting it with Eknath Shinde’s on-ground support for victims. Deora emphasized the need for proactive leadership as Vinayak Raut defended the Shiv Sena, questioning PM Modi's absence in Jammu and Kashmir post-attack.
Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora has criticized Uddhav Thackeray for vacationing in Europe amid a crisis in Pahalgam, contrasting it strongly with the efforts of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who assisted victims.
Deora lamented the Thackerays' absence on Maharashtra Day while highlighting Shinde's proactive response during the April 22 attack in south Kashmir, stating that Maharashtra needs dedicated leaders rather than part-time politicians.
In response, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vinayak Raut questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's absence post-attack, pointing out his failure to meet affected families. Shiv Sena sources indicate that the Thackerays are set to return from their vacation.
