Left Menu

Simion Leads in Romanian Presidential Race

In Romania's presidential election first round, hard-right candidate George Simion leads, closely followed by centrist candidates Crin Antonescu and Nicosur Dan. Preliminary exit polls show Simion in the lead as Antonescu and Dan contend for second place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bucharest | Updated: 04-05-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 23:35 IST
Simion Leads in Romanian Presidential Race
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Romania

In a significant development in Romania's political landscape, hard-right candidate George Simion emerged as the frontrunner in the first round of the presidential election, according to exit polls released on Sunday.

Simion's lead positions him as a strong contender ahead of the centrist opposition, with Crin Antonescu and Nicosur Dan competing closely for the second spot.

This election outcome highlights the shifting dynamics in Romania's political spectrum as voters express diverse preferences in the presidential race.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025