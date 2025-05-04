Simion Leads in Romanian Presidential Race
In Romania's presidential election first round, hard-right candidate George Simion leads, closely followed by centrist candidates Crin Antonescu and Nicosur Dan. Preliminary exit polls show Simion in the lead as Antonescu and Dan contend for second place.
In a significant development in Romania's political landscape, hard-right candidate George Simion emerged as the frontrunner in the first round of the presidential election, according to exit polls released on Sunday.
Simion's lead positions him as a strong contender ahead of the centrist opposition, with Crin Antonescu and Nicosur Dan competing closely for the second spot.
This election outcome highlights the shifting dynamics in Romania's political spectrum as voters express diverse preferences in the presidential race.
