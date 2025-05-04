Simion Leads in Romanian Presidential Race

In a significant development in Romania's political landscape, hard-right candidate George Simion emerged as the frontrunner in the first round of the presidential election, according to exit polls released on Sunday.

Simion's lead positions him as a strong contender ahead of the centrist opposition, with Crin Antonescu and Nicosur Dan competing closely for the second spot.

This election outcome highlights the shifting dynamics in Romania's political spectrum as voters express diverse preferences in the presidential race.

