Simion Surges Ahead: Exit Polls Show Lead in Romanian Presidential Race

In a surprising turn of events, hard-right candidate George Simion emerged as the frontrunner in the first round of the Romanian presidential election, according to exit polls released on Sunday.

The same polls revealed a tight race behind Simion, with centrist candidates Crin Antonescu and Nicusor Dan neck and neck for the second spot.

This outcome underscores a potential change in Romania's political landscape, indicating voter leanings towards more right-wing policies in a historically centrist environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)