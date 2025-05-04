Left Menu

Simion Surges Ahead: Exit Polls Show Lead in Romanian Presidential Race

Romanian hard-right candidate George Simion leads in the presidential election first-round according to exit polls. Simion is followed by centrist candidates Crin Antonescu and Nicusor Dan, who are in a close contest for second place. This indicates a potential shift in Romanian political dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 23:43 IST
In a surprising turn of events, hard-right candidate George Simion emerged as the frontrunner in the first round of the Romanian presidential election, according to exit polls released on Sunday.

The same polls revealed a tight race behind Simion, with centrist candidates Crin Antonescu and Nicusor Dan neck and neck for the second spot.

This outcome underscores a potential change in Romania's political landscape, indicating voter leanings towards more right-wing policies in a historically centrist environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

