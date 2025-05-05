Tension Rises Over US Military Aid Against Mexican Cartels

President Donald Trump has revealed Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum declined his proposal to deploy US troops to confront Mexico's drug cartels, citing her fear of the powerful groups.

Trump confirmed he suggested the intervention and expressed frustration with Sheinbaum's refusal during a news briefing on Air Force One.

The US continues to bolster its southern border presence, while Sheinbaum insists operations should remain within respective national boundaries to avoid escalating tensions.

