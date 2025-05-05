Left Menu

Tension Rises Over US Military Aid Against Mexican Cartels

President Donald Trump claims Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum rejected his proposal for US military intervention against drug cartels. Trump criticized Sheinbaum for her fear of cartels and emphasized the need to combat fentanyl trafficking. Sheinbaum's stance could strain US-Mexico relations despite cooperation in other areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-05-2025 06:31 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 06:31 IST
Tension Rises Over US Military Aid Against Mexican Cartels
Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump has revealed Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum declined his proposal to deploy US troops to confront Mexico's drug cartels, citing her fear of the powerful groups.

Trump confirmed he suggested the intervention and expressed frustration with Sheinbaum's refusal during a news briefing on Air Force One.

The US continues to bolster its southern border presence, while Sheinbaum insists operations should remain within respective national boundaries to avoid escalating tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025