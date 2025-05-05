Tension Rises Over US Military Aid Against Mexican Cartels
President Donald Trump claims Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum rejected his proposal for US military intervention against drug cartels. Trump criticized Sheinbaum for her fear of cartels and emphasized the need to combat fentanyl trafficking. Sheinbaum's stance could strain US-Mexico relations despite cooperation in other areas.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-05-2025 06:31 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 06:31 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump has revealed Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum declined his proposal to deploy US troops to confront Mexico's drug cartels, citing her fear of the powerful groups.
Trump confirmed he suggested the intervention and expressed frustration with Sheinbaum's refusal during a news briefing on Air Force One.
The US continues to bolster its southern border presence, while Sheinbaum insists operations should remain within respective national boundaries to avoid escalating tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement