As US military interventions continue to reshape international alliances, China's diplomatic alliances are facing unprecedented pressure. The elimination of Iranian leader Grand Ayatollah Ali Khamenei by Operation Epic Fury has tested Beijing's strategic resolve, drawing attention to the nuanced hierarchy within China's foreign partnerships.

China, having inked a comprehensive strategic partnership with Tehran in 2016, has largely remained passive amidst the ongoing Israeli-American military actions. This partnership places Iran alongside China's relationships with the EU, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, yet is overshadowed by stronger 'all-weather strategic partnerships' that China holds with nations like Russia, Belarus, and Pakistan. This hierarchy reflects China's cautious approach, striving to maintain influence without overcommitting.

The U.S. and its allies' military activities have underscored China's need to balance its Middle Eastern alliances against competing interests. While China refrains from offering explicit security guarantees to Iran, its economic ties remain integral. Ruthlessly pragmatic, Beijing's response to regime changes will likely prioritize stability and continuing oil access rather than ideological commitment.

