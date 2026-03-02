US military says Kuwait 'mistakenly shot down' 3 American F-15E Strike Eagles aircraft during combat, reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 02-03-2026 16:40 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 16:40 IST
