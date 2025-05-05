Left Menu

Trump's Bold Plan: Reviving Alcatraz for America's Most Dangerous

Former President Donald Trump has announced his intention to direct the Federal Bureau of Prisons to rebuild and reopen Alcatraz prison. The infamous facility was closed in 1963 due to high operational costs. Trump argues it symbolized law and order, as no escapes were officially recorded.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump declared his initiative to reconstruct and reopen the notorious Alcatraz prison in San Francisco Bay. The island facility, known for housing dangerous criminals like Al Capone, has been closed since 1963, largely due to its high operational costs.

Through a post on Truth Social, Trump expressed that reopening Alcatraz symbolizes law and order, reflecting on a time when America was 'more serious' about crime prevention. He directed multiple federal agencies, including the Department of Justice and Homeland Security, to collaborate on this project.

Alcatraz, now a thriving tourist attraction, poses a controversial choice. Despite its secure reputation, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi dismissed Trump's plan, emphasizing its impracticality and historical significance as a national park.

(With inputs from agencies.)

