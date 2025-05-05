Global Cinema Faces Trade Tensions Amid Reforms Debate

The financial landscape appears increasingly volatile as Financial Times highlights several pressing issues. Social care reforms in England face criticism, with MPs warning of potential failure unless financial backing is ensured. This warning comes from a cross-party group emphasizing the broken state of the system that requires urgent attention.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is experiencing growing pressure from Labour MPs to reassess welfare reform policies. The push comes on the heels of a perceived setback in recent local elections attributed to welfare cuts, specifically targeting the winter fuel allowance, which is sparking internal debate within the ruling party.

In international news, former U.S. President Donald Trump escalated his trade war rhetoric, threatening a 100% tariff on foreign movies. This announcement signals a shift in trade policy focus toward the entertainment industry, reflecting concerns about the survival of Hollywood amidst rising global competition. The Bengaluru newsroom compiled these developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)