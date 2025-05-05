Left Menu

Australia Stands Tall Against U.S. Tariff Plans on Films

Australia's Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke firmly opposes U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to impose 100% tariffs on overseas American films. Burke assured support for the Australian film industry and is collaborating with Screen Australia to monitor ongoing developments closely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 05-05-2025 09:59 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 09:59 IST
Australia Stands Tall Against U.S. Tariff Plans on Films
Tony Burke
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke announced the government's firm stance in support of the film industry, following U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to levy 100% tariffs on American movies produced internationally.

In a statement to Reuters, Minister Burke affirmed, "I've spoken to the CEO of Screen Australia and we're monitoring this closely," underscoring proactive measures amidst evolving developments.

Burke emphasized, "Nobody should be under any doubt that we will be standing up unequivocally for the rights of the Australian screen industry," indicating strong national support against external economic pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025