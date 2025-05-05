Australia Stands Tall Against U.S. Tariff Plans on Films

Australia's Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke announced the government's firm stance in support of the film industry, following U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to levy 100% tariffs on American movies produced internationally.

In a statement to Reuters, Minister Burke affirmed, "I've spoken to the CEO of Screen Australia and we're monitoring this closely," underscoring proactive measures amidst evolving developments.

Burke emphasized, "Nobody should be under any doubt that we will be standing up unequivocally for the rights of the Australian screen industry," indicating strong national support against external economic pressures.

