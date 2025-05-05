Left Menu

Diplomatic Mission: Iran's Role in Easing India-Pakistan Tensions

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visits Pakistan to discuss regional tensions with leaders, aiming to strengthen bilateral relations. His visit follows the Pahalgam terror attack in India, with plans for similar talks in New Delhi. Iran offers to mediate and defuse tensions between India and Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 05-05-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 12:03 IST
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi
  • Pakistan

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Pakistan to engage in high-level discussions with the nation's leadership. His visit comes in the backdrop of rising tensions with neighboring India following the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Tehran has proposed mediation to ease the current animosities between India and Pakistan. Araghchi, during his visit, aims to bolster the already strong bilateral ties and enhance cooperation.

Iran's Foreign Ministry has highlighted ongoing diplomatic efforts with regional countries to address both bilateral issues and broader global developments. Araghchi will continue this regional diplomacy with an upcoming visit to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

