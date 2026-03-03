Left Menu

Mystery Behind Terror Attack: Tracing the Supply Chain in China

A Special NIA Court in Jammu has issued a Letter Rogatory to China seeking assistance in tracing the supply chain and end-user details of a camera linked to the Pahalgam terror attack. The court aims to establish the chain of custody and evidentiary linkage of the device for the investigation.

Updated: 03-03-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 18:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Jammu-based Special NIA Court has issued a Letter Rogatory to China's competent judicial authority. The request seeks assistance in tracing the supply chain and end-user details of a GoPro camera involved in last year's Pahalgam terror attack.

The legal move, pending the investigation into the April 22 attack by Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, aims to identify the device's chain of custody. This is essential for establishing involvement in the conspiracy and operational preparation of the terrorist module.

Although India and China lack a mutual legal assistance treaty, the case proceeds under the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime, enabling cross-border judicial aid. The Ministry of Home Affairs has already approved this procedural step.

