Mystery Behind Terror Attack: Tracing the Supply Chain in China

A Jammu-based Special NIA Court has issued a Letter Rogatory to China's competent judicial authority. The request seeks assistance in tracing the supply chain and end-user details of a GoPro camera involved in last year's Pahalgam terror attack.

The legal move, pending the investigation into the April 22 attack by Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, aims to identify the device's chain of custody. This is essential for establishing involvement in the conspiracy and operational preparation of the terrorist module.

Although India and China lack a mutual legal assistance treaty, the case proceeds under the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime, enabling cross-border judicial aid. The Ministry of Home Affairs has already approved this procedural step.

(With inputs from agencies.)