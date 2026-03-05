Tattva Wellness Spa Expands Presence with New Delhi Oasis

Tattva Wellness Spa has announced the opening of a new branch at Radisson Blu, Paschim Vihar, further expanding its reach in Delhi NCR. This marks the brand's eighth location in the area, reinforcing its commitment to offering high-quality wellness services.

The spa provides guests with a serene urban retreat designed for relaxation and rejuvenation. Facilities include therapy suites, including a special couple's suite, equipped with steam and shower amenities to ensure a luxurious experience. Expert therapists blend Ayurvedic principles with contemporary relaxation techniques.

Tattva promotes accessibility by launching introductory offers for its therapies, with full-body treatments starting at INR 3,000. The spa also offers special membership options and inaugural discounts. The partnership with Radisson Hotels strengthens Tattva's presence in premium hospitality venues.

