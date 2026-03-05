Left Menu

Tattva Wellness Spa Expands Presence with New Delhi Oasis

Tattva Wellness Spa has opened its latest spa at Radisson Blu, Paschim Vihar, expanding its presence in Delhi NCR to eight locations. The new spa combines Ayurveda and modern relaxation techniques, offering a range of therapies and introductory offers designed to make wellness accessible and luxurious.

Updated: 05-03-2026 17:20 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 17:20 IST
Tattva Wellness Spa has announced the opening of a new branch at Radisson Blu, Paschim Vihar, further expanding its reach in Delhi NCR. This marks the brand's eighth location in the area, reinforcing its commitment to offering high-quality wellness services.

The spa provides guests with a serene urban retreat designed for relaxation and rejuvenation. Facilities include therapy suites, including a special couple's suite, equipped with steam and shower amenities to ensure a luxurious experience. Expert therapists blend Ayurvedic principles with contemporary relaxation techniques.

Tattva promotes accessibility by launching introductory offers for its therapies, with full-body treatments starting at INR 3,000. The spa also offers special membership options and inaugural discounts. The partnership with Radisson Hotels strengthens Tattva's presence in premium hospitality venues.

