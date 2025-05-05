Pietro Parolin: The Vatican's Diplomatic Powerhouse Poised for Papacy

As the Catholic cardinals prepare to elect a successor to Pope Francis, all eyes are on Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's long-serving secretary of state. With 12 years of experience in the Vatican's number two position and a reputation as a steady administrator, Parolin has emerged as a leading candidate.

Parolin's extensive diplomatic career, mainly centered around the Vatican, has equipped him with a global network. His pragmatic approach often required him to address controversies, like calming diplomatic tensions following Pope Francis's contentious remarks. This ability to manage crises may be viewed favorably by cardinals seeking stability.

Despite criticisms, including involvement in a disputed Vatican-China agreement and a financial scandal under his watch, Parolin's deep understanding of the universal Church and his quiet diplomacy emphasize his potential as a unifying figure for the papacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)