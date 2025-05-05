Left Menu

Pietro Parolin: The Vatican's Diplomatic Powerhouse Poised for Papacy

Pietro Parolin, currently the Vatican's secretary of state and a leading papal contender, has been a prominent figure in Vatican diplomacy for 12 years. Known for his pragmatism and quiet diplomacy, Parolin may appeal to cardinals seeking stability after turbulent papacies. His involvement in key global issues has positioned him as a top choice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 12:35 IST
Pietro Parolin: The Vatican's Diplomatic Powerhouse Poised for Papacy
Pietro Parolin

As the Catholic cardinals prepare to elect a successor to Pope Francis, all eyes are on Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's long-serving secretary of state. With 12 years of experience in the Vatican's number two position and a reputation as a steady administrator, Parolin has emerged as a leading candidate.

Parolin's extensive diplomatic career, mainly centered around the Vatican, has equipped him with a global network. His pragmatic approach often required him to address controversies, like calming diplomatic tensions following Pope Francis's contentious remarks. This ability to manage crises may be viewed favorably by cardinals seeking stability.

Despite criticisms, including involvement in a disputed Vatican-China agreement and a financial scandal under his watch, Parolin's deep understanding of the universal Church and his quiet diplomacy emphasize his potential as a unifying figure for the papacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025