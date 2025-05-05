UP Minister and BJP Leaders Criticize Jamiat Chief Over Indus Water Treaty Remarks

Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar has voiced strong criticism against Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Arshad Madani for his statements on the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty. Rajbhar emphasized that decisions regarding the treaty are the prerogative of the Indian government to combat its enemies, suggesting that instead of questioning India's decisions, efforts should be made to address terrorism concerns in Pakistan.

The remarks by Madani drew widespread condemnation from several BJP leaders, including party spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain. Hussain described Madani's comments as 'very objectionable' and underscored that while Pakistan engages in hostile actions, India cannot be expected to remain passive, especially concerning resource management.

Arshad Madani, maintaining his stance, questioned the feasibility of stopping rivers that have historically flowed for millennia, advocating a governance principle rooted in love and understanding rather than animosity. This debate follows India's suspension of the treaty in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, demonstrating broader diplomatic measures against Pakistan.

