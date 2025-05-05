UP Minister and BJP Leaders Criticize Jamiat Chief Over Indus Water Treaty Remarks
Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar and other BJP leaders have criticized Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Arshad Madani for his recent comments on the Indus Water Treaty suspension. They condemned his stance, highlighting national defense priorities. Madani advocates for love over hatred and criticizes the current policies as unsuitable for the nation.
Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar has voiced strong criticism against Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Arshad Madani for his statements on the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty. Rajbhar emphasized that decisions regarding the treaty are the prerogative of the Indian government to combat its enemies, suggesting that instead of questioning India's decisions, efforts should be made to address terrorism concerns in Pakistan.
The remarks by Madani drew widespread condemnation from several BJP leaders, including party spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain. Hussain described Madani's comments as 'very objectionable' and underscored that while Pakistan engages in hostile actions, India cannot be expected to remain passive, especially concerning resource management.
Arshad Madani, maintaining his stance, questioned the feasibility of stopping rivers that have historically flowed for millennia, advocating a governance principle rooted in love and understanding rather than animosity. This debate follows India's suspension of the treaty in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, demonstrating broader diplomatic measures against Pakistan.
