Debunking the Taiwan Dollar Surge Speculation

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te refuted claims about the Taiwan dollar's appreciation being tied to U.S.-Taiwan talks on foreign exchange policy. Despite soaring demand for Taiwanese tech products, Taiwan remains off the U.S. currency manipulator list, maintaining that exchange rates were not part of tariff discussions.

Updated: 05-05-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 15:57 IST
Lai Ching-te Image Credit: Wikipidea

President Lai Ching-te of Taiwan has rejected rumors suggesting that the recent surge in the Taiwan dollar is linked to discussions with the United States regarding foreign exchange rate policies.

In a video message, Lai stated that Taiwan's trade surplus with the U.S. is due to high demand for tech products, and not because of currency manipulation. He urged against the spread of 'false' news concerning exchange rate speculations.

Central bank governor Yang Chin-long also emphasized that there had been no talks on the subject, calling for an end to market speculation and assuring that Taiwan would not manipulate its currency's exchange rate.

