Sambit Patra's Strategic Meetings in Manipur: A Quest for Stability

Sambit Patra, BJP's North East in-charge, conducted crucial meetings in Manipur on Monday. In Imphal, he held discussions with former Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh, aiming to address the prevailing political instability.

The meetings included interactions with BJP MLAs and other key leaders, highlighting a concerted effort to stabilize the region amid President's Rule. Previously, Patra also engaged with Kuki Zo MLAs and representatives from the Zomi Student Federation, who presented a memorandum.

This diplomatic visit follows appeals from 21 Manipur MLAs to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for establishing a popular government as the state grapples with ethnic conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)