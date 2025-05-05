Left Menu

Sambit Patra's Strategic Meetings in Manipur: A Quest for Stability

BJP's Sambit Patra held strategic closed-door meetings in Imphal with former CM N Biren Singh and Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh. Patra also met Kuki Zo MLAs and Zomi Student Federation leaders as part of efforts following Manipur's state of President's Rule and ongoing ethnic tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 05-05-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 17:20 IST
Sambit Patra, BJP's North East in-charge, conducted crucial meetings in Manipur on Monday. In Imphal, he held discussions with former Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh, aiming to address the prevailing political instability.

The meetings included interactions with BJP MLAs and other key leaders, highlighting a concerted effort to stabilize the region amid President's Rule. Previously, Patra also engaged with Kuki Zo MLAs and representatives from the Zomi Student Federation, who presented a memorandum.

This diplomatic visit follows appeals from 21 Manipur MLAs to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for establishing a popular government as the state grapples with ethnic conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

