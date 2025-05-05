Mehbooba Mufti Urges Fair Treatment Amid Kashmir Crisis
PDP President Mehbooba Mufti appeals to Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure fairness as the government targets terrorism in Kashmir. Expressing concern over locals' harassment, she advocates for cooperation and fair investigations, urging support for Kashmiris integrating into the national mainstream.
05-05-2025
Mehbooba Mufti, president of the People's Democratic Party, on Monday appealed to Home Minister Amit Shah to maintain fairness in the crackdown on terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.
Amid grievances over locals being harassed, she reiterated the collaborative spirit between Kashmiris and the nation, highlighting incidents of potential misjudgment by authorities.
Mufti's statements come in response to locals being detained and the controversial handling of suspected overground workers. She criticized the closure of tourist spots post-attack and urged empathy and understanding from both tourists and officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
