BJP Stages Statewide Protest in Tamil Nadu Against Pahalgam Attack

BJP members across Tamil Nadu held protests on Monday to condemn the brutal killing of tourists by terrorists in Pahalgam, demanding that the state government take action against illegal immigrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Leading a protest in Egmore, former Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan and party chief Nainar Nagenthiran called for strong measures against those spreading false rumors about the Indian army.

Union Minister L Murugan advocated for societal isolation of terrorism supporters, emphasizing the unity of 140 crore Indians. On social media, he urged tough actions against Pakistan, accusing it of fostering terrorism.

