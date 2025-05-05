Left Menu

BJP Stages Statewide Protest in Tamil Nadu Against Pahalgam Attack

BJP members in Tamil Nadu protested against the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, urging action against illegal immigrants. Union Minister L Murugan condemned terrorism and emphasized India's unity against it. The protests were part of a coordinated effort across multiple cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-05-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 19:00 IST
BJP Stages Statewide Protest in Tamil Nadu Against Pahalgam Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP members across Tamil Nadu held protests on Monday to condemn the brutal killing of tourists by terrorists in Pahalgam, demanding that the state government take action against illegal immigrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Leading a protest in Egmore, former Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan and party chief Nainar Nagenthiran called for strong measures against those spreading false rumors about the Indian army.

Union Minister L Murugan advocated for societal isolation of terrorism supporters, emphasizing the unity of 140 crore Indians. On social media, he urged tough actions against Pakistan, accusing it of fostering terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025