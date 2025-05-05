Czech Support for Ukraine: Boosting Pilot Training and Ammunition Deliveries

PRAGUE, May 5 (Reuters) - In a significant move, the Czech Republic is intensifying its support for Ukraine by expanding pilot training programs and ensuring the continuation of artillery ammunition deliveries. Prime Minister Petr Fiala made this announcement following a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday.

Zelenskiy's visit to Prague is part of a broader strategy to strengthen alliances across Europe as the U.S. administration advocates for a ceasefire in the prolonged conflict. The Czech Republic, a steadfast ally of Kyiv, has led efforts to secure and deliver ammunition, having supplied approximately 1.5 million rounds last year.

Fiala revealed the delivery of half a million shells since early 2025, with expectations of 1.8 million rounds this year. In collaboration with Zelenskiy, Fiala emphasized a robust military capability as a crucial security measure for Europe. Plans include expanding pilot training, notably for F-16 jets, although F-16s are not in the Czech arsenal. Supported by Zelenskiy, the Czech Republic has provided helicopter simulators and is preparing for a joint F-16 training school. Zelenskiy reiterated the potential for a ceasefire with Russia and urged allies to intensify pressure on Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies.)