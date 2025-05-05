Left Menu

India's Diplomatic Outcry: Offensive Parade Sparks Tension with Canada

India has expressed serious concerns to Canada over a Toronto parade that displayed provocative imagery against Indian leaders. The Indian government urged Canadian authorities to curb anti-India elements promoting extremism and separatism, emphasizing the need for stronger actions against such acts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 20:55 IST
In a display of diplomatic tension, India has communicated its grievances to Canada, citing a Toronto parade featuring controversial imagery targeting Indian leadership as unacceptable. Official sources confirmed this development on Monday.

Indian officials have called upon Canadian authorities to take decisive action against factions that disseminate hatred while promoting extremist and separatist ideologies.

This incident underscores growing concerns over the safety and security of Indian citizens abroad, with India reiterating its demands for stronger measures from Canada to curb anti-India activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

