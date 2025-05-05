India's Diplomatic Outcry: Offensive Parade Sparks Tension with Canada

In a display of diplomatic tension, India has communicated its grievances to Canada, citing a Toronto parade featuring controversial imagery targeting Indian leadership as unacceptable. Official sources confirmed this development on Monday.

Indian officials have called upon Canadian authorities to take decisive action against factions that disseminate hatred while promoting extremist and separatist ideologies.

This incident underscores growing concerns over the safety and security of Indian citizens abroad, with India reiterating its demands for stronger measures from Canada to curb anti-India activities.

