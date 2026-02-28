Muslim League's hatred towards India was reason for Partition. Today, Congress is acting in same manner: PM Modi in Ajmer.
Maoists resent India's prosperity. Similarly, Congress intrudes anywhere it can to malign nation, says PM Modi in Ajmer.