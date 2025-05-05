Palaniswami Rallies Traders Against DMK's Economic Policies

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami vociferously criticized the ruling DMK government on Monday, accusing it of failing to control the soaring prices of essential commodities. Palaniswami blamed the DMK for supporting policies that harm local traders, while unfairly placing the blame on traders for price hikes.

Speaking at a Traders' Day event, Palaniswami emphasized AIADMK's opposition to Foreign Direct Investment in retail trade and accused DMK of promoting it. He appealed to traders across Tamil Nadu to unite and resist the growing influence of multinational corporations in the retail sector.

Palaniswami condemned the ruling party's alleged discriminatory practices against traders, including harassment during business hours and extortion. He pointed to increasing violence against small business owners under the DMK's rule, urging traders to back AIADMK's pro-trader policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)