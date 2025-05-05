Haryana-Punjab Water Conflict Intensifies: Political Accusations Fly

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday sharply criticized the Punjab government's move to oppose further water releases to Haryana, calling for unconditional provision of drinking water to Haryana. Saini accused Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of indulging in 'appeasement politics' and warned of diminishing credibility akin to the Congress party.

In a definitive statement, the Haryana cabinet denounced the water-sharing issue resolution, requesting that Punjab release water without conditions for Haryana's people. Saini emphasized that the current political strategies could eventually place the Mann administration on par with Congress, echoing dissatisfaction among Punjab's residents.

Earlier on Monday, Punjab Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal submitted a resolution during a special legislative session, staunchly opposing the Bhakra Beas Management Board's (BBMB) order to allocate an additional 8,500 cusecs of water to Haryana. Goyal accused the BBMB of acting as a mere political instrument for the BJP, undermining Punjab's rights unlawfully, and stated that Punjab had already shared 4,000 cusecs of water with Haryana.

Goyal condemned the BBMB's late-night meeting as unauthorized and a deliberate effort to divert rightful water allocations from Punjab. Simultaneously, Punjab's CM Bhagwant Mann accused Haryana of poor water management and reiterated the BBMB's misconduct. With water supply cutoff warnings for Haryana by mid-May, Mann criticized frequent BBMB meetings conducted on short notice, advocating for the board's restructuring due to alleged inefficiency and dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)