UK Government Rethinks Pensioners' Winter Fuel Payments
The UK government is reconsidering its decision to withdraw winter fuel payments from pensioners, following a Labour Party by-election loss. The focus is on whether to adjust the income threshold, impacting millions. A complete reversal isn't anticipated, while political dynamics shift with Labour's recent performance.
Updated: 06-05-2025 01:53 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 01:53 IST
The UK government is contemplating revising its previous decision to revoke winter fuel payments for pensioners, as reported by the Guardian on Monday.
This consideration comes after the Labour Party, led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, lost a parliamentary seat to the right-wing Reform UK party during a recent by-election.
The initial policy change, devised by finance minister Rachel Reeves, removed payments for those not receiving pension credit or certain benefits, affecting millions of pensioners. However, a full reversal of this decision is not expected.
