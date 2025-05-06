UK Government Rethinks Pensioners' Winter Fuel Payments

The UK government is contemplating revising its previous decision to revoke winter fuel payments for pensioners, as reported by the Guardian on Monday.

This consideration comes after the Labour Party, led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, lost a parliamentary seat to the right-wing Reform UK party during a recent by-election.

The initial policy change, devised by finance minister Rachel Reeves, removed payments for those not receiving pension credit or certain benefits, affecting millions of pensioners. However, a full reversal of this decision is not expected.

