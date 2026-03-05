Crypto Fortune Fuels Reform UK’s Financial Rise

Nigel Farage's Reform UK party, known for its populist stance, secured a major financial boost in the last quarter thanks to a substantial donation from cryptocurrency investor Christopher Harborne. The party raised 5.5 million pounds, with Harborne contributing 3 million pounds, prominently noted by the Electoral Commission on Thursday.

Harborne's support did not stop there; he had previously donated 9 million pounds to the party, marking the largest single contribution to a British political entity by a living donor. This influx positioned Reform UK favorably above the Labour Party, which garnered approximately 2 million pounds, and the Conservatives, who raised 2.4 million pounds, with public funds not considered in these totals.

Farage, an experienced Brexit advocate and ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, is aiming to professionalize Reform UK ahead of the next national election scheduled for 2029. His efforts and Harborne's financial endorsement mark a significant stride in the party's preparations for future political contests.