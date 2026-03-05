Left Menu

Crypto-Backed Surge: Reform UK's Funding Triumph

Reform UK, led by Nigel Farage, secured substantial funding from crypto investor Christopher Harborne, topping both Labour and Conservative parties in donations last year. Despite holding just eight parliamentary seats, Reform UK's poll popularity has increased, driven by strong financial backing revealing potential for electoral wins.

Updated: 05-03-2026 16:52 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 16:52 IST
Reform UK, headed by Nigel Farage, has achieved a significant financial milestone, becoming the top recipient of political donations in the UK last year, thanks to generous contributions from crypto investor Christopher Harborne.

According to the Electoral Commission, Harborne's donations totaled over 12 million pounds in one year, surpassing contributions made to both the Labour and Conservative parties, despite Reform holding only eight seats in Parliament.

The infusion of funds coincides with Reform UK's rise in popularity polls, indicating a potential shift in the political landscape as the party aims for success in upcoming elections, bolstered by donations from prominent business figures like Anthony Bamford and David Grainger.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

