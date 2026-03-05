Crypto-Backed Surge: Reform UK's Funding Triumph

Reform UK, headed by Nigel Farage, has achieved a significant financial milestone, becoming the top recipient of political donations in the UK last year, thanks to generous contributions from crypto investor Christopher Harborne.

According to the Electoral Commission, Harborne's donations totaled over 12 million pounds in one year, surpassing contributions made to both the Labour and Conservative parties, despite Reform holding only eight seats in Parliament.

The infusion of funds coincides with Reform UK's rise in popularity polls, indicating a potential shift in the political landscape as the party aims for success in upcoming elections, bolstered by donations from prominent business figures like Anthony Bamford and David Grainger.

