Rachel Reeves' Pledge for Economic Stability Amid Middle East Tensions

British finance minister Rachel Reeves pledged to provide economic stability in her budget update speech on Tuesday, amid investor concerns over Middle East conflicts.

Reeves noted that inflation and borrowing forecasts were more favorable than previously expected by the fiscal watchdog, though economic growth projections might be lowered. She cautioned that ongoing U.S.-Israeli tensions could influence these predictions and have already led to a rise in British government borrowing costs amidst global energy price volatility.

Reeves underscored the importance of a sound economic plan amidst mounting uncertainty, emphasizing stability in public finances and infrastructure investment as key priorities. Britain's inflation rate remains the highest among the G7 nations, affecting the Bank of England's ability to reduce interest rates swiftly.

Consequently, government bond yields rose, with the possibility of prolonged high gas prices impacting domestic energy costs. Rising oil prices have prompted some motoring groups to push for a reversal on the expected end to the fuel duty freeze in September.

(With inputs from agencies.)