Trump's AI Pope Image Sparks Debate on Digital Manipulation

President Trump dismissed criticism of an AI-generated image depicting him as the pope, calling it a harmless joke. Experts warn AI's blend of truth and fiction poses risks. Critics view such visuals as provocative, reflecting Trump's strategies for generating political buzz and maintaining media focus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 04:16 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 04:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump has sparked controversy with an AI-generated image portraying him as the pope, which he dismissed as a joke. However, communications experts expressed concerns over AI's potential for blending truth and fiction in ways that could mislead.

Despite Trump's claims of innocent fun, reactions to the image varied. For many, the portrayal was considered offensive, highlighting a cultural sensitivity around digital manipulation. Critics argue that such images are a deliberate strategy to maintain Trump's presence in media discussions.

Experts warn that AI-utilized visuals used for political narratives present unprecedented challenges. As AI technology evolves, the blending of social media and AI power might become a tool for political influence, suggesting a potential rise in digitally modified propaganda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

