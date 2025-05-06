Trump's AI Pope Image Sparks Debate on Digital Manipulation

President Donald Trump has sparked controversy with an AI-generated image portraying him as the pope, which he dismissed as a joke. However, communications experts expressed concerns over AI's potential for blending truth and fiction in ways that could mislead.

Despite Trump's claims of innocent fun, reactions to the image varied. For many, the portrayal was considered offensive, highlighting a cultural sensitivity around digital manipulation. Critics argue that such images are a deliberate strategy to maintain Trump's presence in media discussions.

Experts warn that AI-utilized visuals used for political narratives present unprecedented challenges. As AI technology evolves, the blending of social media and AI power might become a tool for political influence, suggesting a potential rise in digitally modified propaganda.

(With inputs from agencies.)