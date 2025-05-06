Friedrich Merz on Brink of Germany's Chancellorship Amidst Rising Far-Right Concerns

In a pivotal election on Tuesday, German lawmakers are set to vote on whether Friedrich Merz will ascend to the chancellorship, marking a potential shift in leadership for Europe's most populous nation. The decision comes as Germany grapples with key international and domestic challenges.

Merz, leading the Christian Democratic Union and its Bavarian ally, the Christian Social Union, faces a delicate balance. His leadership will require careful navigation of international issues, including the conflict in Ukraine and complicated trade relations with the Trump administration, amidst domestic economic stagnation.

Compounding Merz's domestic challenges is the rising influence of the far-right, anti-immigrant AfD party, recently deemed a "right-wing extremist" group by Germany's intelligence service. The classified status intensifies scrutiny on the party while Merz plans to address broader economic and social policies within a tenuous coalition.

(With inputs from agencies.)