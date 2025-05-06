Left Menu

Friedrich Merz on Brink of Germany's Chancellorship Amidst Rising Far-Right Concerns

German lawmakers are preparing to vote on Friedrich Merz becoming Germany's next chancellor. If elected, Merz will lead Europe's largest economy and tackle challenges such as Ukraine's war, trade issues with the U.S., and the domestic rise of the far-right AfD party.

Updated: 06-05-2025 10:23 IST
  • Germany

In a pivotal election on Tuesday, German lawmakers are set to vote on whether Friedrich Merz will ascend to the chancellorship, marking a potential shift in leadership for Europe's most populous nation. The decision comes as Germany grapples with key international and domestic challenges.

Merz, leading the Christian Democratic Union and its Bavarian ally, the Christian Social Union, faces a delicate balance. His leadership will require careful navigation of international issues, including the conflict in Ukraine and complicated trade relations with the Trump administration, amidst domestic economic stagnation.

Compounding Merz's domestic challenges is the rising influence of the far-right, anti-immigrant AfD party, recently deemed a "right-wing extremist" group by Germany's intelligence service. The classified status intensifies scrutiny on the party while Merz plans to address broader economic and social policies within a tenuous coalition.

