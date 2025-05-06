Sri Lanka's Local Elections: A Crucial Test for Dissanayake's Governance

The long-awaited local council elections in Sri Lanka commenced on Tuesday, marking a significant electoral challenge for President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and his National People's Power (NPP) party. With voting taking place from 7 am to 4 pm, over 17.1 million citizens are casting their ballots to fill 8,287 local government positions across 339 bodies.

This election serves as the first major test for Dissanayake's administration since it secured a presidential and parliamentary win in late 2024. Initially postponed due to political and economic upheaval, the elections only proceeded after judicial intervention. Dissanayake's government struggles to keep promises made during the election campaign amid ongoing austerity measures.

The unique mixed electoral system guarantees women's and youth representation, but Dissanayake's campaign has faced criticism for potential voter influence. Observers note that the fragmented opposition poses minimal threat, enabling the NPP to maintain its political stronghold amid the continuing economic crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)