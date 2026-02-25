Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of 'Votebandi' Amid Electoral Roll Controversy

Akhilesh Yadav claims the BJP is issuing voter notices extensively to suppress votes, calling it 'votebandi' after the 'notebandi' demonetization. He alleges both Hindus and Muslims face harassment over documents during the electoral roll revision in Uttar Pradesh. Yadav critiques BJP's electoral strategies and urges vigilance against vote manipulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 25-02-2026 16:22 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 16:22 IST
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav launched a sharp criticism against the ruling BJP, accusing the party of engaging in 'votebandi', a strategic campaign to disenfranchise voters following the contentious 'notebandi' demonetization.

Yadav alleged that during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, both Hindu and Muslim communities have been unfairly burdened with documentation demands, an act he sees as a deliberate attempt to influence electoral outcomes in BJP's favor.

Highlighting discrepancies noted in West Bengal, such as cases involving relatives of national icons Subhas Chandra Bose and Amartya Sen, Yadav questioned the fairness of the verification process and called on the Election Commission to address the lapses. He urged party members to guard against illegal vote deletions or falsifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

