Tragic Loss: Katherine Hartley Short Remembered for Her Light and Joy

Katherine Hartley Short, daughter of actor Martin Short, was found dead at 42 in her Hollywood Hills home. Known for her mental health advocacy, Katherine was beloved for her vibrant spirit. Her family confirmed the tragic loss, requesting privacy while mourning the cherished life she led.

Updated: 25-02-2026 16:27 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 16:27 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Katherine Hartley Short, the daughter of Martin Short, renowned Canadian-American actor and comedian, tragically passed away at her Hollywood Hills residence. The 42-year-old social worker was found dead on Monday night, with sources indicating an apparent suicide.

A representative for Martin Short, star of Hulu's ''Only Murders in the Building,'' confirmed the devastating loss. The Short family expressed their profound grief and requested privacy, remembering Katherine for the light and joy she brought to those around her.

Katherine, one of three children adopted by Martin Short and his late wife Nancy Dolman, pursued a career in social work after obtaining degrees in psychology and social work. She was also an active advocate for mental health, collaborating with organizations like Bring Change 2 Mind. Katherine is survived by her father and two brothers, Henry and Oliver.

