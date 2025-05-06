Left Menu

Nationwide Mock Drills to Test Readiness Amid Tensions with Neighbors

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut criticizes the Indian Home Ministry's move to conduct mock drills without opposition consensus, amid rising tensions with Pakistan. The drills aim to ensure civil defense readiness, highlighting past experiences and current strategies to prepare for potential conflict scenarios with comprehensive Civil Defence Exercises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 12:53 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the Home Ministry's call for nationwide mock drills on May 7, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut expressed concerns over the lack of opposition consultation, questioning Home Minister Amit Shah's capability to manage potential war-like situations.

Raut highlighted the need for open discussions with the opposition, citing previous conflicts like the 1971 war, and emphasized the importance of government transparency in preparing civilians. He stressed the need for effective communication strategies, referencing lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amid escalating tensions with Pakistan, the Union Home Ministry plans widespread Civil Defence Exercises to assess readiness at various levels. These drills will test systems like air raid warnings and communication links, aiming to enhance civilian preparedness and evaluate defense system responsiveness. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

