Khaleda Zia's Triumphant Return: A New Dawn for Bangladeshi Democracy?

Khaleda Zia, the ailing former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, has returned to her homeland after four months of medical treatment in London, igniting hopes for democratic progress in the nation.

Landing at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, her arrival was marked by large gatherings of supporters along major routes, eager to welcome the revered political leader. BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir expressed optimism that Zia's presence could catalyze a much-needed democratic renewal.

Zia's return coincides with legal victories, having been acquitted in long-standing corruption cases, and comes amidst heightened security and public anticipation. The event underscores her enduring influence on Bangladesh's political landscape, as her party looks toward a future of restored governance.

