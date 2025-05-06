Left Menu

China-EU Relations: A New Era of Dialogue and Cooperation

China has expressed willingness to host EU leaders to reinvigorate China-EU relations amid global trade tensions. The move marks the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties, with upcoming high-level dialogues focused on trade, green development, and digitalisation. Sanctions that strained relations are being lifted.

In a bid to boost diplomatic relations, China has extended invitations to European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for future meetings.

This comes as the relationship marks its 50th anniversary, with plans for high-level dialogues on vital topics like trade and digitalisation.

Mutual sanctions have been lifted, heralding a potential renewal of relations amidst the backdrop of global trade uncertainties driven by U.S. tariffs.

