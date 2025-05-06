China-EU Relations: A New Era of Dialogue and Cooperation

In a bid to boost diplomatic relations, China has extended invitations to European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for future meetings.

This comes as the relationship marks its 50th anniversary, with plans for high-level dialogues on vital topics like trade and digitalisation.

Mutual sanctions have been lifted, heralding a potential renewal of relations amidst the backdrop of global trade uncertainties driven by U.S. tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)