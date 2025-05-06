New Leadership, New Vision: Nguema Reveals Gabon's Future

In a decisive move shortly after his presidential victory, Gabon's leader Brice Oligui Nguema has unveiled his new cabinet. Key appointments include Henri-Claude Oyima, a chief executive and prominent figure in Gabon's business circles, who will take on the role of minister of state, economy, finance, and debt.

The appointment of Oyima, known for his expertise in banking and business, signals Nguema's commitment to addressing Gabon's critical liquidity issues. The President has also laid out plans to revitalize agriculture, industry, and tourism in a bid to diversify the nation's oil-dependent economy.

Nguema's ascent to power earlier this year marked the end of over five decades of Bongo family rule, promising a fresh approach to governance and a strong stance against corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)