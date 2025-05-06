Election Commission Engages with BSP in Landmark Stakeholder Initiative

The Election Commission initiated a landmark meeting with Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, marking the first step in a broader push for regular dialogue with political parties. This engagement seeks to enhance collaboration within the electoral framework.

During this session, held at Nirvachan Sadan, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, interacted with BSP's leadership, including national general secretary Satish Chandra Misra and treasurer Shridhar.

This initiative is part of the EC's strategy to facilitate constructive discussions, allowing political party chiefs to voice their suggestions and concerns. With similar engagements planned for BJP, Congress, and other national parties, the EC aims to reinforce the electoral process in collaboration with all stakeholders.

