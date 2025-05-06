Left Menu

Election Commission Engages with BSP in Landmark Stakeholder Initiative

The Election Commission (EC) held its first meeting with a political party under a new initiative to foster regular engagement with stakeholders. BSP chief Mayawati and party leaders attended the session, highlighting the EC's vision to strengthen the electoral process through constructive discussions with political entities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 16:20 IST
Election Commission Engages with BSP in Landmark Stakeholder Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission initiated a landmark meeting with Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, marking the first step in a broader push for regular dialogue with political parties. This engagement seeks to enhance collaboration within the electoral framework.

During this session, held at Nirvachan Sadan, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, interacted with BSP's leadership, including national general secretary Satish Chandra Misra and treasurer Shridhar.

This initiative is part of the EC's strategy to facilitate constructive discussions, allowing political party chiefs to voice their suggestions and concerns. With similar engagements planned for BJP, Congress, and other national parties, the EC aims to reinforce the electoral process in collaboration with all stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future-Proofing Infrastructure in the Lake Victoria Basin Through Climate Planning

IMF Predicts Steady Growth in 2025, But Warns of Uneven Recovery and Rising Risks

How Asset Type and Monetary Policy Shape Consumer Spending: Insights from IMF Paper

Georgia Faces Persistent Inflation and Competitiveness Risks, Says IMF Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025