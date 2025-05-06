Sharif's Strategic Visit: Strengthening Pakistan's Defense Amid Rising Tensions

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conducted a significant visit to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) headquarters on Tuesday, focusing primarily on regional security and threats. This move comes amid escalating tensions with neighboring India.

During the visit, Sharif was briefed extensively on the current security environment. He was joined by prominent officials, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, and the services chiefs, according to Radio Pakistan.

Emphasizing the nation's resolve, Sharif highlighted the necessity of maintaining high vigilance, improving inter-agency coordination, and ensuring operational readiness to address both conventional and unconventional threats, as reported in an official statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)