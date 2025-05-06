Sharif's Strategic Visit: Strengthening Pakistan's Defense Amid Rising Tensions
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the ISI headquarters to discuss regional security challenges and the evolving threat landscape, particularly in the context of tensions with India. Accompanied by key ministers and military leaders, Sharif emphasized the importance of national vigilance and military readiness.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conducted a significant visit to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) headquarters on Tuesday, focusing primarily on regional security and threats. This move comes amid escalating tensions with neighboring India.
During the visit, Sharif was briefed extensively on the current security environment. He was joined by prominent officials, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, and the services chiefs, according to Radio Pakistan.
Emphasizing the nation's resolve, Sharif highlighted the necessity of maintaining high vigilance, improving inter-agency coordination, and ensuring operational readiness to address both conventional and unconventional threats, as reported in an official statement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Security
Diplomatic Bridges: US Vice President J D Vance's Historic Visit to India
Goldman Sachs: Indian Economy Shielded But Stock Markets Entwined with US
India Shines with Silver at ISSF World Cup in Lima
J.D. Vance's Diplomatic Tour: Strengthening India-US Ties