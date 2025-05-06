Left Menu

Sharif's Strategic Visit: Strengthening Pakistan's Defense Amid Rising Tensions

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the ISI headquarters to discuss regional security challenges and the evolving threat landscape, particularly in the context of tensions with India. Accompanied by key ministers and military leaders, Sharif emphasized the importance of national vigilance and military readiness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 06-05-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 18:20 IST
Sharif's Strategic Visit: Strengthening Pakistan's Defense Amid Rising Tensions
Shehbaz Sharif
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conducted a significant visit to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) headquarters on Tuesday, focusing primarily on regional security and threats. This move comes amid escalating tensions with neighboring India.

During the visit, Sharif was briefed extensively on the current security environment. He was joined by prominent officials, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, and the services chiefs, according to Radio Pakistan.

Emphasizing the nation's resolve, Sharif highlighted the necessity of maintaining high vigilance, improving inter-agency coordination, and ensuring operational readiness to address both conventional and unconventional threats, as reported in an official statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025