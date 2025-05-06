Left Menu

U.S. Treasury Cuts IRS IT Budget Without Disruptions

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced a $2 billion cut from the IRS IT budget without operational disruptions. Additionally, he aims to save millions by automating paper form processing, reducing costs from $450 million to under $20 million by the end of Trump's second term.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-05-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 19:55 IST
U.S. Treasury Cuts IRS IT Budget Without Disruptions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Treasury has implemented substantial budgeting changes, announcing a $2 billion cut to the IRS's information technology budget without causing any operational disruptions, according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Speaking before a House Appropriations subcommittee, Bessent outlined the administration's efforts to make the IRS more efficient. The Treasury plans to automate the processing of paper forms significantly, aiming to reduce this area of expenditure dramatically.

Currently, the IRS spends approximately $450 million on processing paper forms, with approximately 6,500 full-time staff. The push towards automation is expected to lower these costs to under $20 million by the end of President Trump's second term, according to Bessent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025