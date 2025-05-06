Left Menu

New U.S. Trade Deals on the Horizon

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced potential trade agreements with various countries, expecting announcements soon. The administration is currently in negotiations with 17 major partners, excluding China. Positive offers have been received, and Trump officials are in the process of renegotiating existing agreements.

Updated: 06-05-2025 20:03 IST
The United States may soon unveil new trade agreements with major global partners, as stated by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Tuesday. Although exact details about the involved countries remain undisclosed, Bessent indicated potential announcements could occur as early as this week.

Engaging with 17 of the world's largest trading partners, the Trump administration continues its negotiation efforts. Notably absent from these discussions, however, is China, which stands as the second-largest global economic power after the U.S.

Bessent noted that many trading partners have offered favorable terms, prompting Trump officials to delve into renegotiations of several existing trade deals. The administration's efforts underscore a proactive stance in reshaping trade landscapes amid ongoing global economic shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

