Political Uproar: Kharge vs. Modi Over Pahalgam Intelligence Claims

In a fiery rally, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of canceling a Kashmir visit after receiving intelligence of a potential terror threat prior to the Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives. He criticized the government for inadequate security measures in light of the intelligence failure.

Kharge emphasized the need for accountability from the central government, urging stronger protective measures for Kashmir tourists. Meanwhile, BJP refuted these allegations, asserting that Kharge's criticism aimed to tarnish the morale of security forces and was an act close to treason.

Kharge further alleged misuse of agencies against opposition leaders and championed various socio-political causes, including a caste census and addressing job vacancies. Despite BJP's rebuke, Kharge remained steadfast in fighting for India's social and economic justice.

