Trump Signals Potential Trade Resolutions with China

In a possible breakthrough in international trade relations, President Donald Trump disclosed on Tuesday that China is keen on negotiating a deal to alleviate the current tariff tensions between the two nations.

Trump emphasized that a decisive meeting with Chinese leaders would happen at the appropriate time, fostering hopes for resolution.

In another significant revelation, Trump suggested the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement may undergo renegotiations, hinting at evolving trade policies. (Reporting By Steve Holland and Jarrett Renshaw)

(With inputs from agencies.)