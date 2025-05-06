Crypto Clashes: Trump's Ventures Ignite Legislative Tensions on Capitol Hill

Tensions have intensified on Capitol Hill regarding President Donald Trump's cryptocurrency ventures, raising doubts about the passage of crucial digital asset legislation. The controversy stems from objections by Democrats who accuse Trump of using his position for personal gain through his crypto projects.

Representative Maxine Waters canceled a joint hearing scheduled on Tuesday that was set to discuss a legal framework for cryptocurrencies, citing ethical concerns over Trump's activities. Republican chairman French Hill criticized the cancellation, lamenting the loss of bipartisan cooperation in the matter.

The situation complicates efforts to pass stablecoin regulation, as Democrats demand stronger measures against foreign stablecoin issues. Despite these challenges, the bill could still advance given Republican support, but uncertainties remain regarding its final form.

